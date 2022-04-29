Inside Odell Beckham Jr.'s Mansion With An Insane Sneaker Closet

After spending two full seasons with the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, then playing out a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams in their Super Bowl-winning 2021 season, Odell Beckham Jr. is now into free agency.

For the talented wide receiver, this means letting go of his links to previous teams and locations, prompting him to put his Columbia Station, Ohio house on the market.

Odell purchased the property for $1.6 million and remodeled it after signing with the Cleveland Browns in 2019. According to Realtor.com, he is asking for $3.3 million for the 2.1-acre property.

Keep scrolling to see what the new owner will be getting for the whopping sum.