'RHOM' Producer Dishes On Adriana De Moura And Julia Lemigova's Flirty Relationship

Fans of Real Housewives of Miami's reboot season got up close and personal with a new friendship. Joining the series for the first time was the wife of tennis star Martina Navratilova, Julia Lemigova. Her friendship with long-time cast member Adriana de Moura raised eyebrows for its flirty nature.

However, a producer of RHOM is setting the record straight about their close relationship. Pamela Gimenez (VP of Current Production on "RHOM") told Bravo's Daily Dish Podcast:

"I think they have a really solid friendship. I think that, unfortunately, we don't see sometimes women supporting each other. There’s always conflict and drama. And, you know, we all have conflict and drama in our friendships, but I do see they are 100 percent the Thelma and Louise of each other."

For anyone who speculated that the pair might have a romantic relationship, Pamela also shut that down. She said, "People may look at that as, 'Oh, what’s going on there? Is there some sexuality in that?' And there isn’t. It’s more about, 'I’m your ride or die.'"

Julia And Adriana's Close Moments

Adriana de Moura
Shutterstock | 64736

Julia and Adriana might not be romantically involved, but they shared multiple close moments during season four of RHOM. In one notable scene, Julia gives an erotic foot massage to Adriana. Some of their costars attempted to make some drama out of this in Julia's marriage, but her wife Martina never took the bait. She was vehemently supportive of Julia's friendship with Adriana.

In addition to the foot massage, one scene saw Adriana strip naked in a hotel room bathtub while getting handsy with Julia. Naturally, this shocked a lot of the other women. Besides these two instances, there was a bizarre friendship proposal that confused the cast and many people watching at home.

Even though they aren't romantically linked, they are still much closer than most (if not all) of their costars.

Adriana's Right-Hand Woman

Throughout the season many people accused Adriana of being the puppetmaster behind Julia. Larsa Pippen was the most outspoken person behind this after Julia seemingly turned on her after a blowout argument with Adriana.

Even though Julia had her own gripes and issues to have with Larsa, it appeared to some like she was simply doing Adriana's bidding. This was evident at the reunion when the two besties went hard at Larsa in a war of words ranging from issues about Kanye West and also having children out of wedlock.

Julia Comments On Her Relationship With Adriana

The RHOM producer isn't the only person dishing on the close relationship between Julia and Adriana. Julia recently discussed their friendship saying, "The basis of any relationship, whether it's a relationship or friendship, you have each other's back. So it wasn't that difficult because we have something that real friends do: We have each other, and we have each other's backs."

No matter what they say on or off the show, Adriana and Julia are constantly faced with questions about the flirtatious nature of the friendship. Julia put that to rest once and for all by saying, "I'm like a butterfly. But it's not, like, a flirtation; it's just, let me fly because I will always come back,' and she got it."

