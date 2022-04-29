'RHOM' Producer Dishes On Adriana De Moura And Julia Lemigova's Flirty Relationship

Fans of Real Housewives of Miami's reboot season got up close and personal with a new friendship. Joining the series for the first time was the wife of tennis star Martina Navratilova, Julia Lemigova. Her friendship with long-time cast member Adriana de Moura raised eyebrows for its flirty nature.

However, a producer of RHOM is setting the record straight about their close relationship. Pamela Gimenez (VP of Current Production on "RHOM") told Bravo's Daily Dish Podcast:

"I think they have a really solid friendship. I think that, unfortunately, we don't see sometimes women supporting each other. There’s always conflict and drama. And, you know, we all have conflict and drama in our friendships, but I do see they are 100 percent the Thelma and Louise of each other."

For anyone who speculated that the pair might have a romantic relationship, Pamela also shut that down. She said, "People may look at that as, 'Oh, what’s going on there? Is there some sexuality in that?' And there isn’t. It’s more about, 'I’m your ride or die.'"