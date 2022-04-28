January Jones Stuns In Pantless Selfie

January Jones smiles in short bob pose against a pastel-pink backdrop.
Shutterstock | 3586184

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

January Jones proved that pants are overrated with a steamy bathroom selfie in her underwear. Thrilling her Instagram fans with the sultry share back in December, the 44-year-old former Mad Men star doubled down with a cheeky caption about the pantsless look being the reason "why I was put in time out," leading followers to speculate that something "naughty" was definitely afoot.

"Suddenly, every man on earth wants to be in 'time out', lol!!" quipped one user, while others piled on the praises for the blonde beauty, telling her she looked "fantastic" and "gorgeous."

Scroll to see the selfie!

The Latest

MLB Rumors: Blue Jays Could Trade Alejandro Kirk Or Danny Jansen

'I Don't Feel Bad About It': Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her Anxiety

Flight Attendants Welcome Lifting Of Mask Mandates

MLB News: The Toronto Blue Jays Have A Legit Chance Of Winning The World Series

NFL Rumors: This Is How The Patriots Managed To Land DeVante Parker

Selfie Queen

January Jones takes a selfie in black lace corset, ripped jeans, and denim jacket.
instagram | January Jones

Known for her sizzling selfies and hilarious captions, Jones delivered a close-up look at her chiseled curves in a red bodysuit worn over a pair of black panties. With long, fitted sleeves and a loose fit across the chest, its most eye-catching feature was its insane high cut. This resulted in a tempting look that was all covered up on the torso but showed plenty of skin from the waist down.

See the pic below!

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Hint: It's Not An Overall!

By chisom

Working Her Angles

Chilling at her Los Angeles home, the two-time Golden Globe nominee chose her chic master bathroom as the setting for her selfie. The actress stood next to a beautiful clawfoot tub, with a sunlit window and balcony door to her back. Showing off her trim figure in a saucy pose, she put her bare thighs on display and flaunted her sculpted hips, nearly completely exposed in the low-waist, high-cut underwear.

The look was complete with a stylish collar and a pastel manicure. Jones was also wearing a face full of makeup, rocking dark eyeliner, and red lipstick to match her top. Her blonde locks were styled in a long bob, with choppy bangs emphasizing her beautiful facial features.

Scroll for more photos!

Kaley Cuoco Gets Permanently 'Booped'

Miley Cyrus Admits She Had 'Identity Crisis' After Hannah Montana

A Cute Tradition

January Jones takes a bathroom selfie in lime sports bra and patterned leggings,
instagram | January Jones

The share was a big hit with her online admirers, who double-tapped the selfie over 80,000 times. Fans also left 1,700-plus comments on the photo, complimenting Jones' beauty and fit physique.

Bathroom selfies seem to be a tradition for the actress, who loves posting photos of her home on the Gram. While we can safely say that she has posed in every room of the house -- just check out our article on the sophisticated residence and see for yourself! -- it's the bathroom pics that pop up most frequently on her feed.

Ranging from sporty to beachy, fashion, and even topless, they typically reel in a lot of engagement from followers, with a more recent offering treading into lingerie territory.

Keep going for more pics!

Designerwear On Fleek

January Jones as 'Mad Men's' Betty Draper sips wine and holds up a lit cigarette.
Giphy |

When she's not snapping mirror selfies, Jones can be seen flexing her modeling muscles in her backyard. Such was the case over a week ago when the actress sent "mixed messages" in a pink ruffled outfit with a plunging neckline that showed off her braless cleavage. "Is it a dress or a swimsuit, is it baby doll or hot granny," she said of the look, which was topped off with trendy Dolce & Gabbana shades.

Read Next

Must Read

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Miley Cyrus vs. Ariana Grande: Who Has The Bigger Salary For 'The Voice?'

Nastia Liukin Lifts Leg In Black Spandex Bodysuit During Yoga Workout

NBA Rumors: Proposed Warriors-Nuggets Deal Sends Nikola Jokic To Golden State For Massive Trade Package

Olympian Jamie Anderson Flaunts Flexibility Doing Splits

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.