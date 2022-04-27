CrossFit Champion Brooke In Bikini Shows Off Killer Abs

Staying fit is part of the CrossFit athlete's lifestyle and many of her newer fans have gravitated towards her simply because she comes across as genuine about her ambitions. Brooke Wells never misses exercising, even during her vacations and what many have noticed is that she makes it look simple and some would even say carefree. This definitely explains her sculpted abs. Having been a qualified CrossFit athlete for Games since 2015, there is more to learn and apply from her workouts and training tips. Brooke shares bits of advice on mental and physical side training. In her videos, she performs both light and heavy workouts. She performs squat warm-up, deadlift, front squats, jerks, squat clean thrusters, double under, wall balls, and more.