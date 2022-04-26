Nastia Liukin Goes All-White In Bikini

Since Olympian Nastia Liukin returned from her Costa Rica trip last week, the bikini pictures have seized. However, we can't stop gushing over a certain all-white number she wore during the vacation. Nastia wore a low-cut white bikini top with matching high-rise V-cut bottoms accentuating her toned abs and almost non-existent waist.

The businesswoman paired her two-piece with an oversized white shirt, silver chrome round-framed sunshades, and a medium-brimmed nude wool hat. She also matched her toenail polish to the outfit, completing the stellar white look.