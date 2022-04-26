Nastia Liukin Goes All-White In Bikini

Since Olympian Nastia Liukin returned from her Costa Rica trip last week, the bikini pictures have seized. However, we can't stop gushing over a certain all-white number she wore during the vacation. Nastia wore a low-cut white bikini top with matching high-rise V-cut bottoms accentuating her toned abs and almost non-existent waist.

The businesswoman paired her two-piece with an oversized white shirt, silver chrome round-framed sunshades, and a medium-brimmed nude wool hat. She also matched her toenail polish to the outfit, completing the stellar white look.

Back To Business

Keep scrolling for more bikini photos.

Now that she's home, Nastia is back in business mode, starting with a fundraiser for a good cause. She wore a multicolored striped pantsuit with a red cropped top, hat (one of her favorite accessories), sunshades, and matching red platform sandals.

The retired athlete partnered with Alice & Olivia Clothing brand and her friend Becca Danielle to raise money for the Texas Children's Cancer Fund.

Who's Ready For Summer?

"56 days till summer but who’s counting 🙃"

Oh, but we are! Fans won't have to wait long for the next set of bikini pictures from Nastia since she's clearly eager for the warm weather that sees everyone in their best swimsuits. Meanwhile, she showed off her abs in two-toned black and white pants paired with a white printed cropped tee and coordinating pink pumps and bag.

The businesswoman styled her blonde hair in a deep wave with a blunt cut at the tip, then wore smoky eyeshadow and dark rose lipstick to compliment her outfit.

Stretching Out On The Beach

Before then, let's take a moment to appreciate other bikini looks from Nastia's Costa Rica Spring vacation. One time she lounged in the pool wearing a fiery red two-piece with a high-waist bottom and criss-cross top. She obviously wore sunscreen to keep from burning under the sun and protected her face with a black hat and sunglasses. Nastia's long-toned legs are a sight to behold in this picture as they stretch flawlessly on the white lounge seat.

New Hair Growth

Nastia also shared a new product she uses for hair growth with her followers, explaining that years of wearing the compulsory slicked back bun or ponytail as a gymnast ruined her hair. The athlete credited Nutrafol for the new growth saying,

"I’ve been taking @nutrafol for my hair issues (hi, 18 years of slicked-back gymnastics ponytails) and I’m starting to see results, which makes me so happy!! My goal is to wean off extensions and get my hair to the healthiest it’s ever been!"

