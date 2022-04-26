Kendall Jenner, 26, finally shared pictures from her Drinks 818 pre-Coachella party night with her 233 million Instagram followers. The star-studded event had many celebrities from all angles of the entertainment industry, from rappers to models. Some notable names include Hailey Bieber, YBN Cordae, Justin Bieber, Jaden Smith, Kylie Jenner, Justine Skye, and more. The ladies spent time together cooking and bonding before heading to the Valley Festival to celebrate with Bieber.
Kendall Jenner Stuns In Leggy Minidress
Hailey And Kendall Match Outfits
Kendall used a picture of herself and her best friend, Hailey, as the cover picture. They wore their hair in matching light brown deep waves parted down the middle. The models also matched aesthetics as they both wore mini dresses and thigh-high black boots. Hailey, however, paired her black dress with a black leather jacket and wore yellow-painted acrylic nails.
Kylie also supported her sister's brand and showed up to the event in a mini white dress and black leather jacket. She posed with a bottle of 818 Tequila Anejo, and Kendall made a Cameo showing half of her face from behind.
What's Kendall Wearing?
Kendall wore a Maisie Wilen Fall-Winter 22 Software Dress with computer system black patterns all over. She paired her mini dress with Mondo Mondo Serena Earrings and Monsieur Bracelets. Her entire outfit cost a little above a thousand dollars but her bright smile was the star of the night. The model also carried a crocodile skin black handbag matching her thigh-high boots.
Another Maisie Wilen Dress
Last week Kendall attended the Tao Beach Club opening in another Maisie Wilen software dress. The supermodel's dress was a Catch Blue design that she paired with Amina Muaddi Lupita PVC Sandals, Prada Cleo Brushed Leather Mini Bag in Cornflower Blue, and Kim Kardashian X Carolina Lemke Chaotix Sunglasses.
Kendall ensured her 818 Tequila bottle was featured in one of her shots. After all, what kind of businesswoman would she be if she didn't advertise her product to her vast audience?
Dealing With Social Anxiety
Kendall's A-List party comes after sharing her battle with social anxiety with her followers. Before the event, she was overwhelmed with the work events she had to attend, especially since Fashion Week had just ended.
Here's some of what she said,
"my anxiety (especially social anxiety) has been on 100 lately. I’ve come to a place where I don’t feel bad about it. I love my space and my alone time. I am finding ways to help me start my day off with a calmer, more positive mindset..."