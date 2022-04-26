NBA Playoff Predictions: 76ers Face Daunting Challenge Against Raptors In Game 6

The Raptors hold all the momentum heading into Game 6 after a convincing road win at Wells Fargo Center.

Toronto dictated the pace and played with plenty of intensity to extend the series. The 76ers looked out of sorts, as James Harden's continued offensive struggles are becoming more difficult to ignore.

The pressure is on Philadelphia to avoid Game 7 as Toronto has shown they are more than capable of showing up with their backs against the wall. Scotiabank Arena will be electric as the Raptors' passionate crowd will create an intense playoff environment.

If the 76ers start the game flat, the Raptors will steamroll their way to forcing Game 7.