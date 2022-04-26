NBA Playoff Predictions: 76ers Face Daunting Challenge Against Raptors In Game 6

As Joel Embiid continues to play at an MVP-caliber level averaging 24.8 points and 11.6 rebounds, Harden's offensive struggles are increasingly difficult to brush aside.
The star guard has looked like a shell of himself since joining the 76ers. In the 21 regular-season games, he averaged 21.0 points and 10.5 assists but shot only 40.2% from the floor and 32.6% from 3-point range.
His scoring struggles have continued in the playoffs, averaging 18.4 points on 37.3% shooting from the field. Harden may be averaging a near double-double with 9.2 assists per contest, but his play is far below his norm.
The 10-time All-Star needs to be the difference-maker he has shown throughout his career if the 76ers hope to advance to the next round, let alone vying for an NBA title.