NBA Playoffs Predictions: Warriors Primed To Close Out Nuggets in Game 5

The Nuggets avoided the sweep in Game 4, but the Warriors will have the chance to end the series on their home floor.

Golden State has been an offensive juggernaut, notching at least 120 points in three of the first four contests. Even in the Game 4 loss, the Warriors tallied 121 points behind five players scoring in double figures, led by 30-point outings from Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets finally received balanced scoring beyond Nikola Jokic's stellar play as his 37-point performance was backed by 20-point outputs from Aaron Gordon and Monte Morris. Denver will need more of that in order to fend off Golden State, who will have the home crowd and focus to finish the series on their floor.

As dominant as Jokic has been, averaging 31.3 points and 11.8 rebounds, the Warriors' balance will be too much to overcome.