Noah Cyrus had her debut single "Make Me" in 2016. Now, the 22-year-old just released the first single from her album ''The Hardest Part,'' which is to be released on July 15th. She released the single 'I burned LA down' on April 8th with a visually appealing video. Noah gave a powerful performance of the single on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Scroll to see her performance below.