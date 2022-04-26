Miley Cyrus Shares How She Dealt With Mental Health Challenges

Celebrities, like other people, struggle with mental health issues. Some have had terrible experiences with anxiety, alcohol, and even drugs. While many have kept that aspect of their lives secret, others have chosen to share their struggles.

Miley Cyrus is one of the most open celebs when it comes to discussing her mental health issues. Several times she has shared her highs and lows with fans.

The award-winning pop star is a mental health advocate and her story has been a source of inspiration for her fans.

Get to know more about what Miley has said concerning her struggles below.