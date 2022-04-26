NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Acquire Terry Rozier & Malcolm Brogdon In Proposed Three-Team Deal Involving Hornets & Pacers

Rozier and Brogdon would be incredible acquisitions for the Lakers. Their potential arrival in Los Angeles would immediately fill the void that Westbrook and Malik Monk would be leaving in the Lakers' backcourt. Rozier and Brogdon may not be as accomplished as Westbrook, but they could be a much better fit with James and Davis on the court.

Sharing the floor with two guards who can knock down three-pointers would make it easier for James and Davis to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they are trapped by the opposing team's defense.