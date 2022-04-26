The Los Angeles Lakers would be one of the most active teams on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. After suffering a huge disappointment in the 2021-22 NBA season, the Lakers are expected to find ways to improve their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Aside from getting rid of players that don't fit their veteran superstar duo, the Lakers are also planning to add quality veterans who would help them fully dominate the Western Conference and win the NBA championship title next season.
NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Acquire Terry Rozier & Malcolm Brogdon In Proposed Three-Team Deal Involving Hornets & Pacers
Proposed Three-Team Trade
In a recent article, Addam Goldman of Fadeaway World came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea involving the Charlotte Hornets and the Indiana Pacers that would enable the Lakers to unload Russell Westbrook and his massive salary while adding two new starting-caliber point guards to their roster. In the proposed three-way trade, the Lakers would get Terry Rozier and Malcolm Brogdon, the Hornets would receive Westbrook, Myles Turner, and LA's 2027 first-round pick, and the Pacers would obtain Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Montrezl Harrell (via sign-and-trade).
Terry Rozier & Malcolm Brogdon As Lakers' Backcourt Starters
Rozier and Brogdon would be incredible acquisitions for the Lakers. Their potential arrival in Los Angeles would immediately fill the void that Westbrook and Malik Monk would be leaving in the Lakers' backcourt. Rozier and Brogdon may not be as accomplished as Westbrook, but they could be a much better fit with James and Davis on the court.
Sharing the floor with two guards who can knock down three-pointers would make it easier for James and Davis to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they are trapped by the opposing team's defense.
Hornets Obtain Salary Cap Flexibility While Improving Frontcourt
The Hornets would be hitting two birds with one stone in the proposed three-way trade. Aside from opening up a huge chunk of their salary cap space in the summer of 2023, it would also enable them to provide the much-needed improvement on their frontcourt. Turner would give the Hornets a starting-caliber center who is a very reliable scorer, rebounder, rim protector, and floor spacer. This season, Turner averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Pacers Unload Two Injury-Prone Players
Meanwhile, for the Pacers, the suggested three-team trade scenario would allow them to unload two injury-prone players in Turner and Brogdon while adding two young and promising talents and two veterans. At 21 and 23, respectively, Horton-Tucker and Washington perfectly fit the timeline of Tyrese Haliburton, who is currently being molded to become the next face of the Pacers' franchise. Hayward and Harrell may no longer fit their long-term plans, but they could serve as great mentors to the Pacers' young core next season.