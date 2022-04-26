Kate Beckinsale Shares 'Easter Joy' With Her Dogs

Beckinsale had a very pleasant Easter celebration. The animal lover, 42, shared a video and a photo of her fun holiday with her dogs on Instagram. The video she shared featured one of her pets, who looked so cute in a pink bunny costume. The dog appeared to be having lots of fun, as it hoped around the carpeted floor. Beckinsale also shared a picture of her and her pets' rocking bunny ears. The update got over 20,000 likes, and her 5.3 million flooded the comments for her cute little bundle of joy. The movie star caption her update,

"Everyone very excited that the 🐰 is home @lily-sheen 🐣Easter joy 🐣"