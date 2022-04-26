English actress and model Kate Beckinsale has a soft spot for animals, and she has an indeed enviable relationship with her pets. The actress celebrated Easter with her dogs, who seemed really excited, rocking bonny outfits. See Beckinsale's sweet Easter celebration with her dogs below.
Kate Beckinsale Shares 'Easter Joy' With Her Dogs
Easter Never Been Better
Beckinsale had a very pleasant Easter celebration. The animal lover, 42, shared a video and a photo of her fun holiday with her dogs on Instagram. The video she shared featured one of her pets, who looked so cute in a pink bunny costume. The dog appeared to be having lots of fun, as it hoped around the carpeted floor. Beckinsale also shared a picture of her and her pets' rocking bunny ears. The update got over 20,000 likes, and her 5.3 million flooded the comments for her cute little bundle of joy. The movie star caption her update,
"Everyone very excited that the 🐰 is home @lily-sheen 🐣Easter joy 🐣"
Special Moments To Relish
Beckinsale cherishes every moment spent with her dogs. The Underworld actress once updated her cozy moment with the animals as they all relaxed in a pleasant warmth or atmosphere. Beckinsale puts her stellar bikini body in the spotlight as she hangs out at the beach with her beloved pets. The social media update featured Beckinsale in a chic black and white bikini
as she and her pups gazed into the distance. One dog sat on her lap while another stood behind her. In the next image shared, her dogs had switched positions, with one trying to give her a smooch, and she joked in the caption, "That escalated quickly."
Heartbreaking Moment For A Dog Owner
When Beckinsale lost her beloved dog Ingrid, it was a heartbreaking loss for the TV star. She paid tribute to the 11-year-old Maltese-chihuahua with a series of snaps on her social media platform. She first shared a snap of Ingrid as a puppy, and another image featured Beckinsale wearing a protective face mask while she held her pet's pooch in her arms. She did not specify what caused her dog's death, as she only wrote in her caption, "Ingrid 2009-2020. Heartbroken. She fought so hard for months. Fly safe our sweetest sweetest girl."
Not Just A Dog Lover
Beckinsale does not only have a soft spot for dogs. The Jolt actress has a home filled with adorable cats. Reports show that she has a cat named Clive and another named Willow. However, while Beckinsale loves her pets, they are not this actress's only source of fun and happiness. Whenever Beckinsale is not spending time with her beloved pets, she is most likely basking in a romance with one of TV's finest hunks.
After Beckinsale divorced her husband, director Len Wiseman, she dated Pete Davidson for four months in 2019. Beckinsale was also briefly linked to his close friend Machine Gun Kelly after they were spotted getting cozy at a 2020 Golden Globes party — but Beckinsale was quick to deny the rumors. She had a whirlwind romance with 24-year-old Canadian singer Goody Grace. She has also been linked to comedian Jack Whitehall.