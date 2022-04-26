Drew Barrymore Stuns In Meme Floral Dress

Actress-turned-TV show host Drew Barrymore, 47, has become a force to reckon with as a daytime TV personality. She started The Drew Barrymore Show post quarantine to help people feel good and has achieved that so far. Although the first episode of production ended in 2019, the Pandemic stalled its official launch.

Still, despite its postponement, the show has become an American darling, and Barrymore has hosted A-list stars discussing general life matters. Last year, Barrymore announced that CBS Media Ventures renewed the show for 2022 - 2023.