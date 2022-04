Although British actress Simone Ashley is no stranger to the screen, she gained mainstream recognition for her role as Kate Sharma in the second season of Netflix's critically-acclaimed TV series, Bridgerton.

Since then, her career has taken off to greater heights, and the beauty has landed notable magazine covers, the latest of which is the coveted spot on ELLE USA for the May Issue. She shares the spotlight with West Side Story's Rachel Zegler and Conversation With Friends' Alison Oliver.