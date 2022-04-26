Jen Shah reportedly did not hit it off with the two alleged newbies of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season three, Danna Bui-Negrete and Angie Katsanevas, especially amid the recently-filed finale party for the upcoming season.
Jen Shah Seemingly Confirms Altercation With Rumored 'RHOSLC' Newbies
Jen Shah Hinted At Drama On Instagram Over The Weekend
In an Instagram video shared on April 24, Jen Shah was seen holding her phone as she asked, "How could you do this to me... Question Mark?" And, in the caption, she asked her fans and followers, "Who do you think I’m talking to….Question Mark?"
Shah further teased potential issues amid the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast as she included several condemning hashtags, including "no bullies allowed," "metal health matters," "suicide prevention," "Muslim lives matter," "Black lives matter," and "ignorance kills."
And while Shah didn't name names, rumors regarding her potential tension with the newbies was shared around the same time.
Danna Bui-Negrete And Angie Katsanevas Were Reportedly Added To The 'RHOSLC' Cast For Season Three
"The Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has finished filming. Jen Shah and newbie Danna Bui-Negrete reportedly had an explosive altercation at the finale party," The Real Housewives Zone on Instagram shared on April 24.
And they weren't the only ones. Housewives of SLC also shared news of cast drama on their Instagram page, saying that as Shah posted her IG message, Bui-Negrete shared a thank you message to Angie Katsanevas for a necklace she had given her.
"Evil eye necklace guards against misfortune and from bad things happening in one’s life. It helps to keep your life in balance, protects you from ‘bad karma’ and ill-will that could have a negative effect on your well-being or your life in general," Bui-Negrete wrote.
Jen Shah Reacts To Rumors Of Tension With 'RHOSLC' Newbies
Housewives of SLC also shared a Twitter interaction between TV Deets and Shah, which featured Shah reacting to the outlet's claims of the newbies coming after her with a series of shrugging emojis, seemingly suggesting that the ladies did come for her -- and that she couldn't understand why.
Jen Shah Was Missing Mary Cosby Amid Filming On 'RHOSLC' Season Three
Following the exit of Mary Cosby earlier this year, which followed her decision to opt-out of the taping of the reunion special for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two, Shah responded to a fan who said the new season needed Cosby.
"Always team [Jen] obviously. But [you] NEED [Mary]," the person had written.
"I miss Mary and wish she was still here. She was right, everything she said about the way 'certdin' people are treated on the show," Shah replied, as revealed in a screenshot shared by The Real Housewives Zone on Instagram.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season three will air on Bravo sometime later this year.