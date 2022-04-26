Jen Shah Seemingly Confirms Altercation With Rumored 'RHOSLC' Newbies

In an Instagram video shared on April 24, Jen Shah was seen holding her phone as she asked, "How could you do this to me... Question Mark?" And, in the caption, she asked her fans and followers, "Who do you think I’m talking to….Question Mark?"

Shah further teased potential issues amid the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast as she included several condemning hashtags, including "no bullies allowed," "metal health matters," "suicide prevention," "Muslim lives matter," "Black lives matter," and "ignorance kills."

And while Shah didn't name names, rumors regarding her potential tension with the newbies was shared around the same time.