Kelly Ripa Shares Throwback Picture In Towel With Husband

Close up of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Shutterstock | 487966

Entertainment
chisom

If Kelly Ripa's Instagram feed tells you only one thing, it's that she's a family woman. She shares her family's wins with her 3 million-plus followers and reminds them [the followers] that her family is her world. Ripa is married to actor Mark Consuelos and they've been together since 1996.

The couple has three children - Lola, Michael, and Joaquin, and two dogs. Michael is the spitting image of his father and the duo took advantage of the resemblance in the TV series, Riverdale. On the other hand, Lola keeps a very low profile on the internet and she deletes most of her social media posts within days of posting.

The Latest

Miley Cyrus In Sheer Minidress Keeps It In Family

'You’ve Changed My Life': 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Gushes Over Fiancé

Cindy Crawford Twins With Daughter Kaia Gerber In Paris

Kaley Cuoco In Bikini Shows New Self

Emily Ratajkowski Goes Stringy In Bikini

Something Old And Cute: Hayley ♥️’s Mateo

Kelly Ripa and Mark COnsuelos at the Men In Black III Premiere in NYC 2012
Shutterstock | 64736

Lately, Ripa is feeling nostalgic and she's been sharing throwback pictures of herself and her family on Instagram. She wore a white towel showing off her shoulders and defined collar bone while leaning into her husband. Mark wore a maroon tee-shirt and folded his hands behind him as he equally smiled into his wife's bright smile. His side profile further cements Michael as his doppelganger because of the uncanny resemblance.

Entertainment

Erika Jayne In Swimsuit Leaves Little To The Imagination

By chisom

Springtime With Lola

Even though Lola is a young woman now, it doesn't stop her mom from posting cute throwback pictures of both of them. Ripa's picture of choice is from Spring Season 2009 and she's wearing a sleeveless turquoise dress with her blonde hair resting on her shoulders while Lola wore a patterned white and black dress and her bright smile complimenting her mother.

Eileen Gu In Bikini Showers Olympic Body On Yacht

Alexandra Daddario Exposes Chest In Classy Sheer Dress

Celebrating Joaquin On His 19th Birthday

In February, the family celebrated Joaquin's 19th birthday and Kelly posted a picmix showing different phases of his life from his childhood to university. The TV host chose three pictures showing the young man in his wrestling/boxing gear and one of him and his father Mark Consuelos at his graduation ceremony.

"Happy 19th birthday @joaquinconsuelos 💙💛 we love you sooooooo much! You will forever be my newborn," she wrote.

Supporting Each Other

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Shutterstock | 842245

When Ripa and Consuelos joined the Big House 5K run last month, their eldest son Michael teased them in the comment section, saying they should invite him next time and stop hiding from real competition.

The couple enjoys working out and keeping fit, making them a perfect match for each other since they can do it together. Ripa and her husband typically encourage themselves in everything they do individually, from their careers to their joint routines.

Read Next

Must Read

Salma Hayek Shows Off Attitude In Bikini

Paris Hilton In Swimsuit Wants Company Poolside

Jessie James Decker In Bikini Shows Off Incredible Body

Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Spandex Alo Yoga

Mandy Sacs In Bikini Shares Her Happy Place

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.