Kelly Ripa Shares Throwback Picture In Towel With Husband

If Kelly Ripa's Instagram feed tells you only one thing, it's that she's a family woman. She shares her family's wins with her 3 million-plus followers and reminds them [the followers] that her family is her world. Ripa is married to actor Mark Consuelos and they've been together since 1996.

The couple has three children - Lola, Michael, and Joaquin, and two dogs. Michael is the spitting image of his father and the duo took advantage of the resemblance in the TV series, Riverdale. On the other hand, Lola keeps a very low profile on the internet and she deletes most of her social media posts within days of posting.