Kelly Ripa Shares That 'Chewie Was A Nudist'

It is no news that Kelly Ripa is a pet enthusiast. Her pets, Lena and Chewie have appeared on her show, Live! with Kelly and Ryan several times. As a matter of fact, her pets are now celebrities in their own rights.

The 51-year-old has three children but her two gorgeous Maltese/Shih Tzu mixed, Lena and Chewie can now be regarded as her kids and members of her family because she treats them as such.

Keep scrolling to know the most recent developments in the lives of the talk show host and her furry companions.