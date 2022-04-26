Kelly Ripa Shares That 'Chewie Was A Nudist'

It is no news that Kelly Ripa is a pet enthusiast. Her pets, Lena and Chewie have appeared on her show, Live! with Kelly and Ryan several times. As a matter of fact, her pets are now celebrities in their own rights. 

The 51-year-old has three children but her two gorgeous Maltese/Shih Tzu mixed, Lena and Chewie can now be regarded as her kids and members of her family because she treats them as such. 

Keep scrolling to know the most recent developments in the lives of the talk show host and her furry companions. 

National Puppy Day 

On March 24, Kelly wished her cute pets Happy National Puppy Day by sharing their photos on her show and talking about them.

On the show, Kelly called Chewie a nudist saying that she does not like wearing clothes until Lena started wearing clothes.

"Well, I told you Chewie was a nudist until Lena started wearing clothes and Chewie was like 'huh, okay, I guess I'll put that on too'," she said.

Kelly's co-host, Ryan Seacrest, and another guest on the show took turns to say something funny about their pets and also showed the audience short clips of them. It was an exciting time for viewers.

Fans Gush Over The Puppies 

Fans of Live! with Kelly and Ryan took to the comment section to wish the pets happy national puppy day and compliment them on their cuteness while still gushing over them. 

"Happy National Puppy Day to Chewie and Lena🐾💖💖🐾With love XOXO," a fan wished the pets.

Another one commented, "Adorable puppies."

One simply commented, "Cutie❤️,"  while others used multiple love and puppy emojis to express their love for the puppies. 

Kelly Asks For Ann Arbor Recommendation

Kelly has featured her furry friends multiple times on her show and on social media. The talk show presenter recently used her Instagram page to ask for Ann Arbor dog groomer recommendations, and it appears she found one.

In a video she shared on her show alongside the caption, "Lena looking so cute💗🐾" she said, “Look who's here! Fresh from the groom room.”

Meanwhile, Kelly also explained that her other dog, Chewie, was sound asleep at her feet, and joked that finding a groomer for her is difficult. “She's a woman of a certain age. As such, she has a lot of skin issues. It takes a careful hand to sort of groom around her face and her eyes,” Kelly explained.

Fans Want Kelly To Keep Sharing

Fans of Kelly love that she frequently talks about her pets and have encouraged her to keep sharing more content about them.

"So cute. Keep sharing," a fan commented. 

"I love the fact that you share your pets with us," another one said. 

"Great dog mom, I learn from you, you know?" commented another fan. 

Kelly is a great mom to her pets and her fans find it very inspiring. One is certain that she will keep updating her fans about her pets. 

