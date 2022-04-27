Richard Jefferson Doesn’t Believe LeBron James Or Stephen Curry Are Among the NBA’s Best Players

Since transitioning into retirement, Richard Jefferson remains one of the most outspoken former NBA players through his various analyst positions.

Jefferson hasn't been afraid to speak his mind on any matter concerning the league. During a recent interview with GQ Sports, he voiced that he believes that neither James nor Curry is among the league's best players.

“Neither of those f****** are the best," Jefferson said. There are guys that are far better than both of them. Maybe not far, but you would go Giannis (Antetokounmpo), (Nikola) Jokic, (Joel) Embiid. It all depends on the season.

"Who is the better player right now? Well look, LeBron James is still a force, but he's been balling and his team keeps losing. So these guys are old. These guys are outdated. These guys are so like five years ago."