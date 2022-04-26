'You’ve Changed My Life': 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Gushes Over Fiancé

As Teresa Giudice celebrated fiancé Luis Ruelas' birthday in the Turks and Caicos, where they are staying at the luxurious Wymara resort, the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member took to her Instagram page, where she shared a special birthday message to Ruelas with her fans and followers.

"Happy Birthday my Love," Giudice began, along with a birthday cake emoji and a red heart emoji.

As Giudice's message continued, the mother of four proclaimed that Ruelas "changed" her life.