Kaley Cuoco is showing a brand new self while in an eye-popping and classy bikini look as she fronts Glamour. The 36-year-old sitcom star made major headlines for her latest magazine cover in mid-April, stunning the camera as she opened up on her career and recent divorce and getting everyone talking as a result.

Kaley is currently promoting Season 2 of The Flight Attendant. The actress even used a small airplane emoji as she shared the cover to Instagram, giving a nod to the new release.