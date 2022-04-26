NBA News: Stan Van Gundy Doesn't See Zion Williamson Pushing His Way To The Knicks

Throughout the entire ordeal surrounding Williamson and the Pelicans, the Knicks remain circled as the desired destination.

It's widely believed that the star big man initially wanted to be drafted by New York, but the team failed to secure the top overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. However, former NBA head coach Stan Van Gundy recently told The New York Post that he doesn't believe Williamson will one day play for the Knicks.

“It’s always a plan that all these free agents want to come there,” Van Gundy told The Post. “And their fans think everybody wants to come to New York to play. But what is the example of that to use — the high-profile free agents who have come there? A lot of New Yorkers think everyone has New York at the top of their list and the Knicks are picking and choosing. That’s not the way it’s been working the last 20-plus years.”