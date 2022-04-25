Chanel West Coast In Braless Versace For Goddess Glam

Chanel West Coast has glammed up in Versace and she's turning heads. The rapper and MTV star continues to make headlines for having one very high-end wardrobe, and a recent share brought her shouting out Italian brand Versace. West Coast, once a Fashion Nova promoter, has upped her $$$ game, with these photos also seeing her flaunting her killer figure and going braless.

West Coast updated for her 3.6 million Instagram followers while lounging around in the sun on April 8. Ahead, see the photos, plus Chanel's best.