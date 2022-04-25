Chanel West Coast In Braless Versace For Goddess Glam

Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Geri Green

Chanel West Coast has glammed up in Versace and she's turning heads. The rapper and MTV star continues to make headlines for having one very high-end wardrobe, and a recent share brought her shouting out Italian brand Versace. West Coast, once a Fashion Nova promoter, has upped her $$$ game, with these photos also seeing her flaunting her killer figure and going braless.

West Coast updated for her 3.6 million Instagram followers while lounging around in the sun on April 8. Ahead, see the photos, plus Chanel's best.

The Latest

Gisele Bundchen Celebrates Late Vogue Photographer With Naked Picture

NBA News: Dwight Howard Wants Lakers to Keep LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook Together

It's 'Not Relevant': 'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Shades Gina For Bringing Up Nicole's Lawsuit

'The Flight Attendant': Season Two Lives Up To Its Predecessor's Hype

NBA News: Drama Starting To Build Between Ben Simmons & Brooklyn Nets

Stuns In Leggy Versace

Scroll for the shots. They showed the "Karl" rapper on a stone wall and posing backed by flowering shrubbery. Chanel was showcasing her perfect pins while soaking up rays, also modeling a super-tiny and plunging black minidress with a braless finish.

The L.A. native showed off her pandemic weight loss and curves as she wore a loud, silk-patterned, and multicolor Versace shirt, going open with it and even matching it to her gold high heels. She posed in glam oversized shades while flicking her ponytail and sending out goddess vibes. "Another beautiful day in LA," she wrote, also asking fans to pick their favorite shot.

Entertainment

Erika Jayne In Swimsuit Leaves Little To The Imagination

By chisom

See More Photos Below

The photos come amid a string of designer-clad outfits on Chanel's IG. She's been wearing British designer Burberry, French brand Dior, plus tons of Gucci this year and last. West Coast is also fresh from rocking a Stella McCartney bikini during her recent Mexico vacation.

Opening up to Fashionista about her wardrobe and attitudes, Chanel revealed:

"I work with stylists here and there for shoots or red carpet events. My day-to-day style is a little bit more casual, but whenever I’m on the red carpet or doing photo shoots, or music videos, I like to be a lot more glamorous."

Alexandra Daddario Exposes Chest In Classy Sheer Dress

Paris Hilton In Swimsuit Continues 'Sliving' Lifestyle

Cheap And High-End

Shutterstock | 842245

The LOL Cartel founder confirmed she's happy to mix and match when it comes to prices, continuing: "I like to mix up cheap and vintage stuff with high-end stuff, like today I’m wearing a Forever 21 shirt with Giuseppe sneakers. Some days I’ll feel like dressing like a skater girl; some days I’ll be more chic and dolled up and girly girl, so it’s really how I’m feeling when I wake up that day."

Making It Fashion

Chanel's middle name is a designer brand. The star was born Chelsea Chanel Dudley. For more from Chanel, give her Instagram a follow.

Read Next

Must Read

Salma Hayek Shows Off Attitude In Bikini

Mandy Sacs In Bikini Shares Her Happy Place

Nastia Liukin In Bikini Goes Topless To Appreciate View

Olympian Eileen Gu Stuns With Killer Abs Out For The Olympic Village

Paris Hilton In Swimsuit Wants Company Poolside

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.