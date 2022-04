Twinning outfits and hanging out are one of Cindy and her daughter's favorite activities. The older model is always happy when she gets gigs with Kaia because it makes her a proud mother. More than that, she loves spending time with her entire family, and they traditionally unite during the festive season.

Last Christmas, fans spotted them at Malibu beach soaking in the sun at their private residence. Their lounge most likely came after making monkey bread, as is their holiday ritual.