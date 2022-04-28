How The 'Bayou Strangler' Evaded Capture For Nearly A Decade

As the years passed, Dominique began to have casual run-ins with the law. Beginning in 1985, he was forced to pay a $75 fine for telephone harassment. Then, a few years later, he again faced legal trouble after he was arrested for speeding and driving under the influence. These first instances would later play an important role in the bigger picture of Dominique's life, but at the time they seemed like minor inconveniences.

Then, in August of 1996, he was arrested and charged with forcible rape. After convincing a man to come home with him, he allegedly asked to tie him up. When he rejected the idea, Dominique reportedly became violent. Ultimately, he was able to escape from a window, and charges were later brought against Dominique for the incident. However, convicting him was not so easy. When the trial took place, the victim did not show up to court to testify, which led to the case being dropped.