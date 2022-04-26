Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Tour Bel-Air Home

One of the biggest surprises of 2021 was Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Considering Kourtney's decade-long off-and-on relationship with Scott Disick, her family friend Travis came into the picture. As a result, Kardashian-Jenner fans worldwide have been intrigued by the couple's heated infatuation and PDAs.

Travis and Kourtney's romance has been documented on their Instagram pages over the last year through a series of hand-holding to kissing photos. There are also plenty of photos of Travis picking up Kourtney in various fancy places throughout the world and other very intimate photos that may be uncomfortable to some fans.

However, the lovebirds don't seem to be slowing down on their escapades as they are already searching for a new home in Bel-Air.

House Search In Bel-Air

Kourtney and Travis tour Bel Air property
The Friedman Group | The Friedman Group

During episode 2 of The Kardashians, Kourtney and her fiancé Travis went house hunting in Bel-Air. Kourtney revealed she and Travis live separately at the moment, saying, “Travis and I currently live in separate houses a block apart.” 

The couple loves where they currently reside, making their search for a new house more difficult. However, Kourtney, who shares three children with her ex Scott, hopes to find a place where she and Travis, who also has two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, can create a home together.

“I could see us all lying on the couch and watching movies and cooking together,” said the 43-year-old model. 

Inside The Beautiful Bel-Air Property

Aerial view of the Bel-Air home Kourtney and Travis toured
The Friedman Group | The Friedman Group

The 1930s Georgian estate, which is listed by the Friedman Group for nearly $28 million, has seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Hence, it is large enough for Kourtney's children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, as well as Blink-182 rocker Travis' children Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.

The mansion, which is located in La Quinta boasts of a groomed golf course, an outdoor swimming pool, a guest house, and a courtyard with bespoke water elements and a fire display.

The pool is flanked by gardens and palm trees, and there are various loungers near the home where Kourtney can relax and enjoy the magnificent views of the Santa Rosa Mountains.

The interior of the mansion is also fully furnished. The big open-plan living area features a sophisticated neutral color palette, a kitchen with white worktops, and wooden units.

There are also cream sofas in front of a fireplace and wall-mounted TV, and a large dining table, all of which pull away to create the ideal entertaining space.

A PDA Break During The House Search

Night view of the house Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian toured
The Friedman Group | The Friedman Group

Even on tour to the enormous Bel-Air property, Kourtney and Travis decided to take a break for some PDA. The Poosh founder stood in front of the real estate agent, riding on the Blink-182’s drummer. 

Before now, Kourtney and Travis have been chastised numerous times for their excessive PDA. The duo not only posts filthy photographs on social media but cannot keep their hands off each other at award events. 

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly on April 4, Kourtney sat on Travis's lap while they kissed for an uncomfortably long time at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The make-out session reportedly lasted almost a minute.

Kourtney Defends Her Actions

Inside the Bel-Air mansion Kourtney and Travis toured
The Friedman Group | The Friedman Group

Since they started dating in 2021, the couple has not shied away from kissing and cuddling in public. However, in the most recent episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, April 21, Kourtney opened up about the criticisms of her and Barker's excessive show of affection.

“Oh my God, people were, like, pissed about the Disneyland video of me on you,” she told Travis, referring to a video of them making out at the theme park. 

“They were like, ‘There’s kids,’" she said, rolling her eyes. “Kissing and hugging is not a bad thing. I'm actually grateful that my kids can see a loving, affectionate relationship, because they haven't seen that their whole lives.”

Travis Also Has Something To Say 

Travis is always ready to defend his and Kourtney's unscrupulous public image and had some words for their critics.

“I just think people have trouble understanding how two people can be so in love and affectionate because they're f**king miserable,” he said, concluding the episode. 

A Big Family 

Besides their undeniable sexual chemistry, Kourtney and Travis want to start a family.

Recently, the couple had a secret wedding, although there is no certificate to prove its legality. 

Notwithstanding, they are on the journey to building a family together. Kourtney has tried to conceive naturally, but she is also exploring IVF. Hopefully, the celebrity TV personality will conceive and welcome a new baby soon.

Although fans have to wait and see if Kourtney and Travis will eventually find a home and have kids together, they are sure that the lovebirds will delight them with another PDA post in the coming days.

