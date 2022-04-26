Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Tour Bel-Air Home

One of the biggest surprises of 2021 was Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Considering Kourtney's decade-long off-and-on relationship with Scott Disick, her family friend Travis came into the picture. As a result, Kardashian-Jenner fans worldwide have been intrigued by the couple's heated infatuation and PDAs.

Travis and Kourtney's romance has been documented on their Instagram pages over the last year through a series of hand-holding to kissing photos. There are also plenty of photos of Travis picking up Kourtney in various fancy places throughout the world and other very intimate photos that may be uncomfortable to some fans.

However, the lovebirds don't seem to be slowing down on their escapades as they are already searching for a new home in Bel-Air.