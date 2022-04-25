Mikaela Shiffrin Sleeps Poolside In Bikini

You know her as a multi-Gold medal-winning skier, but there's more to Mikaela Shiffrin than meets the eye. Despite having a rough ride at the just-concluded Winter Olympics, the 27-year-old redeemed herself by claiming the World Cup Ice Globe barely a week later. She also has some talents outside skiing in the alpines -

Mikaela loves to play soccer, surf, swim, play the guitar, and play on the beach. Surprisingly, she enjoys napping by the pool without disturbance from noise, and she has her Bose earbuds to thank for that.