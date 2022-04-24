RHONY Star Leah McSweeney Wants To Return For The Show’s Reboot — 'I'm Going To Go Back'

Shutterstock | 64736

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

The Real Housewives of New York has kept fans glued to their seats since it first aired in 2008. The reality show has gone on for 13 seasons and does not appear to have lost its magic. Each episode comes with so much drama that leaves viewers with more intrigue and admiration for the cast members.

The TV series focuses on New York City residents' personal and professional goals. Several women have appeared on the small screen and left an impression on the viewers. 

The recent season which ended in September 2021, focused on the lives of Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, and Leah McSweeney. 

However, there will be changes in the franchise moving forward. In March, Bravo chief and the show's creator, Andy Cohen, told Variety that producers decided to split RHONY into two shows. 

One of the shows will be a series reboot with a brand new cast, while the second show will focus on former stars. Since Andy's revelation, many fans have wondered which new faces will champion the reboot and the old faces that would return for the "legacy" series.

Although fans have no answers to their questions, they can at least know that one of their favorite RHONY stars, Leah McSweeney, is eager to return for the legacy series. Get more details below.

Leah McSweeney In RHONY

Shutterstock | 64736

The series has long been criticized for its lack of cultural diversity. However, Andy explained that the reboots would seek to be more inclusive while giving viewers a chance to relive old memories with their favorite cast members. 

So far, the show’s producers have stayed tight-lipped about the casting, but Leah is undoubtedly one of the names fans would love to see back on the show.

Leah is one of the most intriguing characters to have graced RHONY. The 39-year-old mother of one who starred in seasons 12 and 13 and has gone from living an anonymous private life to being a dramatic personality in the famous show. Leah has since forged a reputation for always saying her mind.

A Possible Come Back For Leah

In a recent interview with E!, Leah expressed her delight over a possible comeback in the reboot of RHONY. The actress admitted that filming the last season was a rough experience but having stayed away from the show, she has had time to realize how much it means to her. 

She said, "I'm in a place where if they ask me back, I'm going to go back. There were moments where I was like, 'I don't really wanna go back?' Of course. There were a few times I thought that because last season was rough. But I've had so much time to process everything."

Leah Struggled With Addiction

Leah has given her fans a full glimpse of her life over the years. The reality star released her new book, “Chaos Theory,” earlier this month, detailing the struggles she had to endure in her rise to fame.

The actress confessed to having had a dark history of alcohol and substance abuse. The RHONY star was in an out of rehab centers by the time she was 18. However, she believes going to rehab was the lifesaver that took her away from her rough path. The TV star got sober in 2019 and has remained vocal about mental health and addiction problems.

However, while filming the Real Housewives of New York City, Leah returned to her old drinking habits. The mother of one confessed that her drinking habit was a surprise to her family. Leah was thrilled to finally get back to sobriety while on the reality show. 

"I was being really open about mental health and addiction on the show. It's always been a dream to write a book because I love to write, and it’s a great outlet for me,"  Leah said during an interview with Bravo Insider.

Still Pals With Her Ex

Leah’s relationship with her ex Rob Cristofaro with whom she shares her teenage daughter Kier has been a big part of her time on the show. The fashion designer confessed that despite parting ways with Rob, they continue to share a close bond and co-parent their daughter. The author credited Rob for inspiring her to launch her clothing line and continuing to be a massive inspiration to her career.

Although it remains certain which former RHONY stars will make the show's "legacy" reboot, Leah is someone who fans will love to see. Many of them will be hoping the show's producers include her in their plans so they can catch up on her career and personal life. 

