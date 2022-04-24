RHONY Star Leah McSweeney Wants To Return For The Show’s Reboot — 'I'm Going To Go Back'

The Real Housewives of New York has kept fans glued to their seats since it first aired in 2008. The reality show has gone on for 13 seasons and does not appear to have lost its magic. Each episode comes with so much drama that leaves viewers with more intrigue and admiration for the cast members.

The TV series focuses on New York City residents' personal and professional goals. Several women have appeared on the small screen and left an impression on the viewers.

The recent season which ended in September 2021, focused on the lives of Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, and Leah McSweeney.

However, there will be changes in the franchise moving forward. In March, Bravo chief and the show's creator, Andy Cohen, told Variety that producers decided to split RHONY into two shows.

One of the shows will be a series reboot with a brand new cast, while the second show will focus on former stars. Since Andy's revelation, many fans have wondered which new faces will champion the reboot and the old faces that would return for the "legacy" series.

Although fans have no answers to their questions, they can at least know that one of their favorite RHONY stars, Leah McSweeney, is eager to return for the legacy series. Get more details below.