NBA Rumors: Proposed Sixers-Mavericks Trade Sends Tobias Harris To Dallas For Three Players

In the past months, rumors have been swirling around veteran power forward Tobias Harris and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. Harris may be considered an essential member of the Sixers' rotation in the 2021-22 NBA season, but there were reports that they explored trading him before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Though he continues to post decent numbers, most people believe that the Sixers are overpaying him to serve as the No. 4 option.

When the season is over, the Sixers are expected to get rid of Harris and his two year - $77 million contract.