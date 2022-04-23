NBA Rumors: Proposed Sixers-Mavericks Trade Sends Tobias Harris To Dallas For Three Players

In the past months, rumors have been swirling around veteran power forward Tobias Harris and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. Harris may be considered an essential member of the Sixers' rotation in the 2021-22 NBA season, but there were reports that they explored trading him before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Though he continues to post decent numbers, most people believe that the Sixers are overpaying him to serve as the No. 4 option.

When the season is over, the Sixers are expected to get rid of Harris and his two year - $77 million contract.

Tobias Harris To Dallas Mavericks

One of the teams that could express an interest in trading for Harris this summer is the Dallas Mavericks. In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report created a list of realistic trades that could happen in the 2022 NBA offseason. These include a hypothetical deal that would enable the Sixers to dump Harris to the Mavericks.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Sixers would be sending Harris, Jaden Springer, and a 2023 second-round pick to the Mavericks in exchange for a trade package that includes Reggie Bullock, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Dwight Powell.

Sixers Swap Tobias Harris For Roster Depth

The proposed trade deal with the Mavericks would be worth exploring for the Sixers. Aside from dumping Harris and his massive salary, the Sixers would also be acquiring three solid veteran players who could help them boost their depth in the 2022-23 NBA season.

"Bullock would be a clean, effortless fit as a three-and-D wing," Buckley said. "Hardaway could either improve the starting five's spacing or lead the second unit as a quick-strike scorer. Powell would give Philadelphia a legitimate backup for MVP candidate Joel Embiid."

Mavericks Pair Luka Doncic With Tobias Harris

The proposed deal should be a no-brainer for the Mavericks. Harris may be considered the odd man out in Philadelphia, but he would be an excellent acquisition for the Mavericks. He would give them an All-Star caliber forward to ease the burden on Luka Doncic's shoulders on the offensive end of the floor next season.

In Harris, the Mavericks would get a reliable second-scoring option, rebounder, on-court facilitator, defender, and floor spacer. This season, he's averaging 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Tobias Harris Starts A New Journey In Dallas

Harris may not have shown any sign that he's no longer happy with the Sixers, but he would definitely be intrigued by the idea of being traded to the Mavericks. Unlike in Philadelphia, where he's only the No. 4 option, Harris has a strong chance of becoming the No. 2 guy in Dallas.

Playing for a team that could give him a more significant role on the offensive end of the floor could speed up his development into a legitimate superstar in the league.

