With how big of a moment it was for Cabrera, it would have been easy for his manager AJ Hinch to get aggravated over the call. However, Hinch understood why the decision was made.

"[Boone's] obligation is to his own team and their chances of winning," he said. "He had the matchup behind Miggy that he wanted. So you could see it coming. I know our fans responded accordingly, but I totally get it."

When Hinch said fans responded accordingly, he is referencing the loud boos that were heard around Comerica Park. Boos filled the park along with some "Yankees suck" chants.