It is rare to find someone who didn't watch BBC’s almost amazing Killing Eve. Now now, we say almost amazing because have you seen this ending? We won’t say any spoilers, but we can’t ignore how disappointed most of the show’s fans were after such a gray ending.

Some shows may manage to keep the same rating and professionalism throughout all seasons, but others fail at doing so. Unfortunately, Killing Eve is considered by many people to have failed to keep its glamour throughout the four seasons.

The good part is that some characters didn't fail us as the show did, and we still got to see the chemistry between Eve and Villanelle. So, it was hard for us to pick the best character on Killing Eve.

However, Jodie Comer helped us with her amazing performance and for us, Villanelle is the best character. Why? Scroll down and find out why we love her!