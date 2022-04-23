Tamra Judge Slams 'RHOC' Cast For 'Gang Up' Against Shannon Beador

Tamra Judge might not be a cast member on "Real Housewives Of Orange County," but that doesn't stop her from always sharing her opinion. This time, she's uttering something shocking. She's "Team Shannon."
Tamra being "Team Shannon" on anything is somewhat surprising given their friendship status. While they were once thick as thieves, they haven't been on speaking terms since Tamra was fired from the show at the end of Season 14. However, the cast's behavior at this year's reunion toward Shannon has Tamra marching to a different tune.