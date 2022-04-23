Tamra Judge Slams 'RHOC' Cast For 'Gang Up' Against Shannon Beador

Tamra Judge might not be a cast member on "Real Housewives Of Orange County," but that doesn't stop her from always sharing her opinion. This time, she's uttering something shocking. She's "Team Shannon."

Tamra being "Team Shannon" on anything is somewhat surprising given their friendship status. While they were once thick as thieves, they haven't been on speaking terms since Tamra was fired from the show at the end of Season 14. However, the cast's behavior at this year's reunion toward Shannon has Tamra marching to a different tune.

Tamra Speaks Her Truth About The Cast

Tamra can't help but speak her truth when she feels like there's something she needs to say. Even though she and Shannon aren't on the best of terms, she came to her defense in an Instagram comment.

When asked whose side she was on at the reunion, Tamra said, "Shannon's!!!!! I hate to see a gang up."

This comes after Tamra said, "it is like mean girls, versus sad girls to me at this point,” in a recent edition of her "Two T's In A Pod" podcast with Teddie Mellencamp.

Tamra And Shannon's Bumpy History

Shutterstock | 2914948

Shannon and Tamra haven't spoken since the latter was fired from "RHOC." Their friendship fell out for reasons neither of them is willing to own up to.

They were mostly friends during their time together on the show, but they had their moments. There were multiple instances of Tamra questioning Shannon's erratic behavior, which led Shannon to flip out even more.

They've gone back and forth in the press in the years since Tamra's exit from the show. However, despite all of that tension, Tamra mustered up the ability to come to Shannon's defense.

Tamra Always Speaks Her Mind

Tamra speaking out about Shannon isn't anything new from the ousted "RHOC" star. Tamra's always been known to give her opinion. Whether it's about the boyfriend of her costars, a fake cancer scam, or rumors of infidelity, Tamra's going to speak on it.

Rumors are swirling that Tamra's opinions these days are her way of getting back onto the show. She's been vocal in the past about being open to a return, so anything is possible. If Tamra returns, she could set up a potential alliance with Shannon to take on the girls she labeled as "mean."

Anything's possible in the OC.

