During a recent appearance on Andy Cohen's talk show "Watch What Happens Live", Garcelle was asked if she was closer to Kathy than her own sister Kyle. To Kyle's shock, Garcelle replied, "absolutely."

Kyle took to her Amazon live stream to comment on the surprising comment by Garcelle. Kyle said, "What Garcelle said last night on Watch What Happens Live really hurt my feelings. I was shocked."

Kyle further elaborated on her hurt feelings by telling viewers, "I mean, this is someone who has known my sister for two seasons on a reality show," Kyle continued. "Kathy was barely even on last season because she was busy with Paris' wedding. [Garcelle] is comparing knowing someone from a reality show for a couple seasons to a lifetime of being sisters, regardless if Kathy and I are having an issue right now or not."