Elle Macpherson Shares Diet Tips

While Elle lives her life on healthy terms, she does not mind sharing wellness nuggets with her slew of fans. In her most recent media update, the star joined pro chef Adam Kenworthy to let fans in on the importance of eating plant-based foods. The pair opted for a fun approach to their message in a 30-second video that had the supermodel letting out hearty laughter while preparing some greens.

The pair reveled in the blissful moment but made sure to chop up some coconuts, squeeze some limes, and dice some avocados. At the end of the clip, the duo presented their meal with smiles on their faces. Elle's simple instruction read, "Eat More Plants." She also promised fans that the full video for their cooking recipe would drop at a later date.