Australian model, businesswoman, television host, and actress Elle Macpherson is known for her super-fit physique. The 58-year-old had five cover appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in the 1980s, earning her the nickname "The Body." Elle founded WelleCo in 2014, a collection of plant-based elixirs. Elle took to her Instagram page to share The PMS Elixir and The Goddess Elixir, two new additions to her wellness elixirs.
Elle Macpherson Shares Diet Tips
Legs On Display
The WelleCo founder recently thanked her followers as the company won the Beauty Shortlist Wellbeing Awards 2022.
In a previous post, she shared additions to her wellness elixirs with a caption that said, "Two extraordinary new Elixirs in the @WelleCo collection - The Goddess Elixir and The PMS Elixir - are now available globally at the link in my bio. Proven, science-led hormonal support to realign and balance your natural feminine energy." The Sirens star looked absolutely stunning as she soaked up the sun.
'Eat More Plants'
While Elle lives her life on healthy terms, she does not mind sharing wellness nuggets with her slew of fans. In her most recent media update, the star joined pro chef Adam Kenworthy to let fans in on the importance of eating plant-based foods. The pair opted for a fun approach to their message in a 30-second video that had the supermodel letting out hearty laughter while preparing some greens.
The pair reveled in the blissful moment but made sure to chop up some coconuts, squeeze some limes, and dice some avocados. At the end of the clip, the duo presented their meal with smiles on their faces. Elle's simple instruction read, "Eat More Plants." She also promised fans that the full video for their cooking recipe would drop at a later date.
Beauty Begins With Wellness
In a 2021 interview with Vogue, the celebrity model shared her guide to all-around wellness. She revealed that her beauty routine is actually a wellness routine disguised as a beauty routine. The Mirror Has Two Faces star shared is a firm believer that beauty begins with wellness. "I strongly believe that when you're well within, it shows on your skin," she said.
The very product Elle reaches for every morning is a gut-supporting supplement that helps keep toxins out of the body. This, however, has not always been the case, as she revealed that she was "sugar-addicted, sleep-deprived and adrenaline-stressed" before the changes she began to experience in her body at 50 led her to change her lifestyle.
Radiating Through Makeup
The 58-year-old believes that makeup should "highlight our beautiful qualities that we have," which is the reason why she does not overdo it when it comes to makeup. "I think it's really important that we learn to be as much as our natural self as we can be and let our natural beauty shine through," she revealed.
She has a small stash of makeup products, including moisturizer, bronzer, brow pencil, an eyeliner, and a papaw ointment, which she uses for a simple flawless makeup look. "I love seeing people's uniqueness, that we don't all have to look the same," she said.