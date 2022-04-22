NBA News: Russell Westbrook Remains Undecided On $47 Million Player Option With LA Lakers

Playing for his hometown team, the Los Angeles Lakers, turned into a major disaster for veteran point guard Russell Westbrook. Despite teaming up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles, Westbrook was still unable to capture his first Larry O'Brien Trophy, and he even missed the playoffs in the 2021-22 NBA season. Since they got eliminated from playoff contention, rumors have been swirling around Westbrook and his future with the Lakers.

With all the things that happened in his first year in Los Angeles, some people are wondering if Westbrook and the Lakers will continue their partnership next season.