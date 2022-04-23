Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Dives Underwater

Before becoming a mom and taking a much-needed break from social media, former Beauty Queen Priyanka Chopra was a Swimsuit Honey! The mother of one used to spend her off-days vacationing at beaches and picturesque seas with her closest friends and family members.

On one such occasion, she went on an adventurous deep dive into the ocean, swimming with the aquatic life in her figure-hugging scuba suit. The 39-year-old shared her experience with an Instagram audience of over 76 million people and thanked the production team that invited her for the opportunity of a lifetime.

Deepwater Diving

Chopra wore a classic black scuba suit that hugged her curves with the required snorkeling gear - an oxygen tank, goggles, and fins. She threw up two peace signs and muffled a smile behind her mask as she waded through the blue waters. As expected, her curly brown mane stayed wrapped in a bun underneath her wetsuit as the instructor secured her protective gear (Swipe to the last slide for reference).

Showing Gratitude

Read what Chopra wrote below

"There are days when the stress just needs to be silenced! What better way to do that than to explore the glorious underwater creations of God. I was very honoured that the camera crew from Citadel let me crash their party! Big shoutout to the @alisubbuceo team. Penélope, Victor, Alejandro and everyone else, thank you for such a magical experience. I really needed it!! Thank you @tsigel for taking us out! So fun hanging with Sam, Paul, Josh ,Tobias, Andy, Christina and Victor. Sunday well done! PS: @franklinjonas so happy you’re here!"

Living The Dream

Shutterstock | 242987224

The actress shared a recent picture of herself (well, body parts) and her husband, Nick Jonas, taking a romantic walk along the beach shores. She wore a sweatshirt and jogger pants while picking beach stones as souvenirs. Chopra captioned the slideshow "what dreams are made of" and set her location as "LOVE." Her husband left a single red heart in the comment section.

Maintaining Privacy

The picture is one of the rare couple sightings of the Jonases since announcing the birth of their child through surrogacy. They asked for privacy during the early days and continued keeping Malti Marie out of the public eye until it is inevitable to show them to the world.

However, that doesn't bar fans from prying, as one commenter begged them to show a body part of the whole baby to curious onlookers. Others also wished them a happy Easter as first-time parents.

