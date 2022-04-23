Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Dives Underwater

Before becoming a mom and taking a much-needed break from social media, former Beauty Queen Priyanka Chopra was a Swimsuit Honey! The mother of one used to spend her off-days vacationing at beaches and picturesque seas with her closest friends and family members.

On one such occasion, she went on an adventurous deep dive into the ocean, swimming with the aquatic life in her figure-hugging scuba suit. The 39-year-old shared her experience with an Instagram audience of over 76 million people and thanked the production team that invited her for the opportunity of a lifetime.

Read on to learn about her diving experience, as well as the photographs