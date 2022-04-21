Sarah Palin Vows To Do 'Good Job' For Alaskans If Elected

Palin's competition will be stiff since 15 other candidates have filed so far.

Additionally, as reported by The Associated Press, Palin will need to win several elections.

A special primary election will be held on June 11. Four candidates who receive the most votes will then advance to another special election, which will be held on August 16.

The winner will serve the remainder of Young's term, and there will also be another primary in August, while the final, general election will take place in November.