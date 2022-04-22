'My Dad Left When I Was 3': Garcelle Beauvais Opens Up About Childhood

During her conversation with Drew, Garcelle opened up about her father walking away when she was a toddler. Garcelle told Drew that she only really knew her mom and even though her father walked out on her family, she saw her mother as a "strong, independent woman."

To make matters worse, the only other male figure in Garcelle's left also walked away from his family to begin a new life. She shared with Drew a story about her grandfather leaving his wife for a much younger woman.

Unfortunately for Garcelle, there's a pattern in her life of men walking away and never coming back. She goes into greater detail about this in her new memoir.