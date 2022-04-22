'My Dad Left When I Was 3': Garcelle Beauvais Opens Up About Childhood

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais dropped by The Drew Barrymore Show to promote her new book. During her appearance on the talk show, Garcelle opened up about a plethora of deeply personal topics.
Garcelle did not hold back when talking to Drew about some of the contents of her new book. They discussed everything from Garcelle's father walking out when she was a toddler, to her desire to one day find love again, to the ongoing drama between herself and RHOBH costar Erika Jayne.