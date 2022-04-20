Sixers At Raptors [April 20] - NBA Playoffs Picks And Predictions

The Philadelphia 76ers have certainly looked like a championship contender thus far. They hold on to a 2-0 lead before heading up north to visit the up-and-coming, pesky Toronto Raptors.

Joel Embiid has certainly showcased his MVP skillset over the first two matchups, frustrating Nick Nurse's defense and forcing the referees to give him that superstar treatment coaches often talk about.

But a series doesn't start until a visitor win, and the Raptors have proven to be one of the toughest teams to beat on their court. Who'll take Game 3 of the series? Let's find out!

Embiid Is Unstoppable

Joel Embiid went to the line 22 times in the first quarter alone, and that's not a typo. The Raptors simply have no answer for his ability to draw contact, his footwork, and all the defensive attention he draws every time he drives to the rim.

While James Harden has yet to have a big game in this series, he's done just enough to keep the Sixers' offense afloat for the whole 4 quarters.

Can Nick Nurse Turn The Series Around?

Nick Nurse has been frustrated with his team's inability to stop fouling Embiid. Then again, he's one of the best defensive-minded coaches and will most likely have an ace up his sleeve in this series.

While he no longer has Kawhi Leonard on the roster, he's proven more than capable of getting the best of the Sixers in the past, so maybe we shouldn't count them out so soon.

Key Injuries, Stats, And Trends

When it comes to trends, it's worth noting that the 76ers are 1-5-1 ATS in their last 7 road games vs. a team with a winning home record, 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a road favorite, and 0-5 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Raptors will certainly miss Scottie Barnes' stellar defense, but the same can be said of the Sixers and Mattise Thybulle, who's ineligible to play due to his vaccination status.

Picks For Sixers At Raptors

The Raptors didn't make it all this way out of luck and chance. They're a strong, resilient team, especially at home. They've got enough defensive pieces to at least make it tougher on the Sixers, and we have already seen how they can clamp up James Harden.

The Sixers are a legit championship contender. That Big 3 with Tyrese Maxey, Embiid, and Harden is a treat to watch, offensively. But Doc Rivers has a history of letting big leads slip in the playoffs, especially on the road. That's why we like the home team to cover the 1.5-point spread and the under to cash in at 216.5 points.

