Sixers At Raptors [April 20] - NBA Playoffs Picks And Predictions

The Philadelphia 76ers have certainly looked like a championship contender thus far. They hold on to a 2-0 lead before heading up north to visit the up-and-coming, pesky Toronto Raptors.

Joel Embiid has certainly showcased his MVP skillset over the first two matchups, frustrating Nick Nurse's defense and forcing the referees to give him that superstar treatment coaches often talk about.

But a series doesn't start until a visitor win, and the Raptors have proven to be one of the toughest teams to beat on their court. Who'll take Game 3 of the series? Let's find out!