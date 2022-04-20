Brooklyn Nets At Boston Celtics [April 20] - NBA Playoffs Predictions And Picks

A game-winning layup by Jayson Tatum gave the Boston Celtics a much-needed win in Game 1 over the Brooklyn Nets.

The first game between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference didn't disappoint, with Kyrie Irving continuing his personal crusade against his former team with a 39-point, 6 assist, 4-steals masterpiece.

Tatum, on the other hand, led the way for the home side, scoring 31 points with 8 dimes, 4 boards, 1 steal, and 2 blocks. But will it be enough to beat them again on Wednesday night? Let's find out!