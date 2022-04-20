NBA Rumors: Al Horford To Nets In Proposed Three-Team Trade Involving Celtics & Knicks

The 2022 NBA Playoffs may have just started, but several crazy trade ideas involving some title contenders have already started surfacing on the web. These include a hypothetical blockbuster deal that would enable the Boston Celtics to dump Al Horford's massive contract to the Brooklyn Nets this summer. The proposed blockbuster trade won't only be between the Celtics and the Nets, but it would also involve the New York Knicks.

In the suggested three-way trade scenario by James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network, the Nets would get Horford, the Celtics would receive Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks, and Day'Ron Sharpe, and the Knicks would acquire Joe Harris and Nic Claxton.