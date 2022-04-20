NBA Rumors: Al Horford To Nets In Proposed Three-Team Trade Involving Celtics & Knicks

Wikimedia | Doppelganger.decoy

Sports
JB Baruelo

The 2022 NBA Playoffs may have just started, but several crazy trade ideas involving some title contenders have already started surfacing on the web. These include a hypothetical blockbuster deal that would enable the Boston Celtics to dump Al Horford's massive contract to the Brooklyn Nets this summer. The proposed blockbuster trade won't only be between the Celtics and the Nets, but it would also involve the New York Knicks.

In the suggested three-way trade scenario by James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network, the Nets would get Horford, the Celtics would receive Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks, and Day'Ron Sharpe, and the Knicks would acquire Joe Harris and Nic Claxton.

The Latest

NFL News: Michael Irvin Explains Why Tom Brady's Comeback Wasn't A Surprise

MLB News: Cubs Players Rave About Seiya Suzuki

NFL News: Tom Brady Admits He's Likely Entering His Final Season

Brooklyn Nets At Boston Celtics [April 20] - NBA Playoffs Predictions And Picks

Yankees At Tigers [April 20] - MLB Picks And Predictions

Nets Get A Floor-Spacing Center

Wikimedia | Blueairforce

Targeting Horford in the 2022 NBA offseason would make sense for the Nets, especially if they intend to keep Ben Simmons on their roster.

"It may be a long shot. The Nets are paying a hefty sum to acquire Horford here. On the other hand, the 35-year-old could make them unstoppable. He’s a tidy fit alongside Ben Simmons as a floor-spacing big man, and he strengthens a defense in need of strengthening," Piercey wrote.

With Horford manning the starting center position, there will be enough floor spacing for Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant even when Simmons is also on the court.

Sports

Malia Manuel In Bikini Shows Off Lithesome Physique

By Ashabi Azeez

Not A No-Brainer Deal For Nets

Wikimedia | Shakeydeal33

Horford would be an intriguing addition to the Nets. At 35, he remains a very reliable contributor on both ends of the floor. This season, he's averaging 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from beyond the arc.

However, despite what he can contribute to their team, the Nets would definitely think twice before making the trade. Aside from Horford's age and massive contract, it remains unknown if the Nets are willing to give up a young and promising big man like Claxton in the potential trade.

Bose Celebrates Record-Breaking Win With Olympic Skier Mikaela Shiffrin

Sara Sigmundsdottir Shows Off Bulging Biceps In Pre-Semi Finals Training

Celtics Save Money

Wikimedia | Blueairforce

The proposed three-way deal would be worth exploring for the Celtics. Though Horford is currently establishing an impressive performance, the Celtics won't mind dumping his salary since they still have Robert Williams III. Williams may not be a floor spacer, but he's a solid two-way contributor. Before he suffered a knee injury, Williams was posting incredible numbers as the Celtics' starting center, averaging 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks while shooting 73.6 percent from the field.

Aside from getting rid of Horford's lucrative contract, the suggested trade would also enable the Celtics to add two solid veteran role players in Noel and Burks and a talented prospect that they could develop in Sharpe.

Knicks Address Floor-Spacing & Frontcourt Issue

Giphy | Brooklyn Nets

The Knicks may end up being the biggest winner in the proposed three-way deal. By simply trading Burks and Noel, the Knicks would be acquiring two quality rotation pieces in Harris and Claxton. Harris would bring the much-needed improvement to the Knicks in terms of floor spacing, while Claxton would give them a young and promising center that perfectly fits the timeline of RJ Barrett. By landing Claxton, the Knicks would no longer be pressured to overpay Mitchell Robinson in the 2022 NBA free agency.

Read Next

Must Read

Aly Raisman In Bikini Describes Personality

Emily Ratajkowski Offers Rear View In Bikini

Jessie James Decker In Swimsuit Shows Off Bedroom Body

Emily Ratajkowski Struts Streets Pantless In Leggy Versace

Aly Raisman In Bikini Celebrates Self-Love

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.