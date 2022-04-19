NFL Draft: 3 Players Packers Should Target With The 22nd Pick

Shutterstock | 344905

Sports
Ernesto Cova

The NFL Draft is just around the corner, meaning that teams and scouts are working around the clock to make the most of the picks they have right now.

As you may know by now, striking gold in the Draft is way easier said than done, as scouting isn't an exact science and there are countless intangibles that can lead a player to failure or success.

That's especially true in the first couple of rounds. More often than not, players who were supposed to be stars wind up being busts, while six-rounders end up becoming legends. This time, the Green Bay Packers hope that won't be the case with them and the 22nd overall pick.

The Latest

MLB News: Two Yankees Players Could Miss Trip To Toronto Over Vaccination Status

Kaia Gerber In Ralph Lauren Discusses Happiness

Inside Katy Perry's Jaw-Dropping Beverly Hills Mansion

DJ Khaled Receives Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star In D&G

Inside Mark Wahlberg’s Extravagant Beverly Hills Estate

Packers Need More Weapons

Wikimedia | Merson

Matt LaFleur's offense just lost two of its most important pieces. The Packers traded away Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling left to join the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.

And, while they haven't exactly been high on drafting skill players in the first couple of rounds, it's clear that they need to fill in those voids in the Draft now that they don't have that much cap space. With that in mind, let's take a look at the 3 top players they could target.

Sports

Bose Celebrates Record-Breaking Win With Olympic Skier Mikaela Shiffrin

Four Secrets To Achieving Career Success As An Athlete

By chisom

3. Jameson Williams

Giphy | SEC Network

If it wasn't for an ACL injury, Jameson Williams wouldn't be available at the 22nd spot. He's coming off an impressive career at both Ohio State and Alabama and showed glimpses of being an elite route-runner and a perennial deep-ball threat.

Williams doesn't need to haul in that many targets to put in big numbers. He's physically built to fill in for Valdes-Scantling and could make an immediate impact on a vertical offense like LaFleur's.

Despite his worrisome injury, he's expected to be a full go for the start of the 2022 NFL season.

Sara Sigmundsdottir Shows Off Bulging Biceps In Pre-Semi Finals Training

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Could Be Traded To Bulls For Five Players In Proposed Blockbuster

2. Chris Olave

Shutterstock | 4559857

The Packers have been linked with Chris Olave for quite some time now, but so has been half of the league.

Olave became a fan favorite with the Buckeyes thanks to his elite route-running skills, agility, and change of pace. He can turn the corner in the blink of an eye and is one of the fastest wideouts in his class.

While his ability to produce is unquestioned, some still think of him as a boom-or-bust pick at this point.

1. Treylon Burks

Shutterstock | 217689673

While Treylon Burks isn't the speedster Williams or Olave are, he's by far the most intimidating physical specimen of the three.

He's got a big frame, is strong, tall, and can overmatch every single defensive back in the league with his athleticism. He's a perennial threat in the red zone and would give the Packers Mike Evans-kind of weapon.

He's used to playing in the screen game just like Davante Adams and can line up both outside and in the slot.

Read Next

Must Read

Emily Ratajkowski Struts Streets Pantless In Leggy Versace

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Could Form GSW's Superteam With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson & Draymond Green In Proposed Warriors-Blazers Trade

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard To Lakers, LeBron James To Warriors In Suggested Four-Way Blockbuster

Kelly Sildaru's Toned Abs Inspire Followers

'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Denies She's Going Broke After Listing Three Homes

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.