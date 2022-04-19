NFL Draft: 3 Players Packers Should Target With The 22nd Pick

The NFL Draft is just around the corner, meaning that teams and scouts are working around the clock to make the most of the picks they have right now.

As you may know by now, striking gold in the Draft is way easier said than done, as scouting isn't an exact science and there are countless intangibles that can lead a player to failure or success.

That's especially true in the first couple of rounds. More often than not, players who were supposed to be stars wind up being busts, while six-rounders end up becoming legends. This time, the Green Bay Packers hope that won't be the case with them and the 22nd overall pick.