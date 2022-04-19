'I've Been Very Sad': Kaley Cuoco Opens Up About Tough Year On 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

What a whirlwind year of heartbreak and disappointment it's been for "Flight Attendant" star Kaley Cuoco. During a recent appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show", Kaley continued to open up about her recent struggles.

While Kaley's normally a carefree person rooted in happiness, the last year of her life has changed things. From professional setbacks to personal heartbreak, Kaley's faced more struggles than ever before.

As someone who is typically quite open about her life and what she goes through, Kaley mentioned it all during her appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show".