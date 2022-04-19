'I've Been Very Sad': Kaley Cuoco Opens Up About Tough Year On 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

What a whirlwind year of heartbreak and disappointment it's been for "Flight Attendant" star Kaley Cuoco. During a recent appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show", Kaley continued to open up about her recent struggles.

While Kaley's normally a carefree person rooted in happiness, the last year of her life has changed things. From professional setbacks to personal heartbreak, Kaley's faced more struggles than ever before.

As someone who is typically quite open about her life and what she goes through, Kaley mentioned it all during her appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show".

Kaley And Kelly's Year Of Heartbreak

Kaley wasn't afraid to dive deep into what has been going on in her life during her "Kelly Clarkson Show" appearance. She told Kelly she wanted to "be upfront", and she did just that.

Regarding the struggles she's been facing over the last year, Kaley said, "It wasn’t my best year. And I’ve been very sad." Kaley went on to explain that a large part of her sadness is due to social media and the selective posting of people's lives. Kaley told Kelly:

"I think social media is so wonderful for so many reasons, but it shows just all the good stuff. And it makes you feel kind of crappy when you look at someone else’s life and you think they have it all. And I just wanted to tell everyone this time that not everything is what it seems and I struggle like everybody else."

Kaley's showing people that even though she's a celebrity, she's not immune to the same issues that everyone else faces. However, Kaley did admit that "I’m very happy, and life is normally pretty good, and I don’t like complaining, because I have so much to be grateful for."

Kaley's Professional Setbacks

Kaley's tough year got more difficult when she was recently passed over for a major film role. Despite thinking she was a lock for a lead role in the upcoming "Knives Out 2" film, she was passed over in favor of Kate Hudson.

In a recent interview, Kaley discussed her visceral sadness over not getting the role. However, it looked like she was over the devastation while being all smiles on "The Kelly Clarkson Show". She may have lost out on that role, but she still stars in the critically acclaimed HBO Max original series "Flight Attendant".

Kaley's Personal Woes

In a situation that Kelly Clarkson herself knows all too well, Kaley is getting divorced from her current husband. The news came after the couple celebrated three years of marriage. This will be Kaley's second marriage ending in divorce.

As far as walking down the aisle for the third time, Kaley says, "I will never get married again." Kaley can't get any clearer than that about her lack of desire to exchange vows with someone again.

