'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Twerks On Stage With Latto Amidst Looming Fraud Trial

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah is making quite the splash in public as of late. Despite facing a lengthy prison sentence because of federal fraud charges, she is out and about like nothing is wrong. Recently, Jen was spotted on stage at a Latto concert where she was twerking.

Several audience cameras captured the reality star twerking in a black fur vest and knee-high leather stiletto boots. Jen is currently filming the third season of "RHOSLC", so it's unknown whether to not this will make it into the show. If Bravo cameras didn't capture the footage themselves, it's highly possible that one of her costars will bring it up on camera.