NBA Rumors: Buddy Hield To LA Lakers In Proposed Three-Way Deal Involving Pacers & OKC Thunder

One of the most realistic trade targets for the Lakers this summer is veteran shooting guard Buddy Hield of the Indiana Pacers. The Lakers have been rumored to be interested in adding Hield to their roster since the 2021 NBA offseason. Before they acquired Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards last summer, the Lakers were heavily engaged in a trade discussion with the Sacramento Kings involving Hield.

Had they made a different decision about trading for Westbrook, Hield would have been an official member of the Lakers' roster in the 2021-22 NBA season.