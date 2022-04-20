Meghan King was featured on the 10th, 11th, and 12th seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County during her short-lived marriage to her husband Jim Edmonds, the father of her three children. And after their messy split, she attempted, unsuccessfully, to return.
'I Didn't Get It': Meghan King On Auditioning For 'RHOC' Season 16
Meghan King Would Have Liked To Have Been Featured On The Currently Airing Season Of 'RHOC'
Meghan King hasn't been seen in a full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County since season 12. But, as she revealed during an interview with E! News earlier this month, she did her best to be a part of the currently airing 16th season by auditioning for a position amongst the ladies.
"I didn't get it," she confirmed to the outlet.
While King did want to rejoin the show following her splits from husbands Jim Edmonds and Cuffe Biden Owens, to whom she was married for just two months, it wouldn't have been the easiest thing to make happen. After all, she doesn't live in California.
"I don't think I would have been able to have done it. It's a time commitment, and I'm in St. Louis. I would have had to move and everything," King admitted.
"I'm happy there," she added.
As fans of the Real Housewives of Orange County alum likely know, she shares three young children, including Aspen, 5, and twins Hart and Hayes, 3, with ex-husband Jim Edmonds. So, being in St. Louis, where he also resides, makes for an easier co-parenting relationship.
Meghan King Would Have Been Willing To Make Things Work If Offered A 'RHOC' Role
While discussing her efforts to star in The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16, King admitted that she "definitely" has done whatever it took to adjust her life to make room for the responsibilities of the show.
"I had so much fun. It was great," she noted of her past on the series.
As for why she may not have been chosen, King suspected she simply didn't have enough going on in her personal life.
"I'm a little bit boring, my Midwest sensibility," she said. "Like, I'm kind of just a normal person, you know, but I do interesting things."
Meghan King Is Looking For Love - But Not Too Hard
"I just want to have fun. I don't want it to be too much work," she explained. "Right now, I am so happy with myself and my kids and not trying to chase the sun. I'll look for love...but I'm not going to force anything."
"I have my kids," she continued. "I have a house and friends and family and I'm really good. So I think that's what the next chapter means, loving what I already have."
To see more of the current cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County, don't miss new episodes of season 16 on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.