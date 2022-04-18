After going to bat with Margaret Josephs during a cast meal amid their Real Housewives of New Jersey cast trip to Nashville, during which she dumped food and drink on Marge, Teresa Giudice, and her fiancé, Luis Ruelas, were allegedly asked to leave the group's vacation house.

According to a report from All About the Real Housewives, Tamra Judge, who previously starred on The Real Housewives of Orange County and will soon be seen on the second season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, shared the news on her and Teddi Mellencamp's podcast, Two T's in a Pod.