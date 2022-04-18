NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Could Form GSW's Superteam With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson & Draymond Green In Proposed Warriors-Blazers Trade

Once Lillard expresses his desire to leave, the Trail Blazers would be forced to listen to offers for him on the trade market. One of the most intriguing landing spots for Lillard is his hometown team, the Golden State Warriors. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network included the Warriors on the list of title contenders that could create a "superteam" by trading for Lillard this summer.

The Warriors may already be considered a serious threat in the Western Conference but if they add Lillard to their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, Piercey believes that Golden State would become a matchup nightmare to every NBA team next season.