Chanel West Coast Returns To Cheerleading

It's festival season, and Chanel West Coast is fully immersed from Coachella to Revolve. The recording artist didn't just attend both popping events. She dressed in Summer-ready outfits baring her toned abs and thick thighs and revealed a mystery man she called her forever, sending the internet into a frenzy trying to piece the puzzle together.

Her confidence in wearing body-revealing outfits stemmed from the work she put into exercising. She started during the compulsory lockdown of the pandemic in 2020 and hasn't looked back since.

Check out her workout routine below.

Channeling Her Inner Cheerleader

Chanel paid a tribute to her 9th-grade self with a quick cheerleading routine showing off her toned arms and abs at the Sports Illustrated event in February. Her leather bustier top showed off her toned abs and her arm muscles flexed when she waved her yellow pompoms.

"9th grade Varsity cheerleader me living her best life," she wrote.

At Coachella In A Knitted Outfit

On Day 2 of the three-day-long Coachella festival, Chanel showed up with her boo coordinating in an all-white outfit. She wore a knitted two-piece that teased her toned body underneath the maxi skirt and upside-down triangle-cut top.

The American Sweetheart rapper wore a bright smile courtesy of Mr. Right, making her curly high ponytail look even better. She posed for the camera in exciting goofy positions showing different angles of her body including the defined ab lines peaking underneath her cropped top and back muscles.

Keep reading to see her workout routine.

Full Body Workout Routine

Chanel once said in an interview that she didn't fancy muscular feminine bodies, so her workout rarely ever involves weights. She also emphasized that she likes light reps that tone the body rather than rip. That doesn't mean the rapper doesn't use lightweights once in a while, like in the video below.

Chanel's workouts affect her entire body, from her arms to her glutes, abs, thighs, and legs. She does essential reps using small dumbbells for lunges, resistance bands for donkey kicks, and pulley rubbers for standing crunches. She does side plank dips without equipment to tone her abs and obliques.

Chanel's New Boo

Chanel's mystery man isn't new to her three million-plus Instagram followers because she recently shared his picture when they went on a romantic Cabo vacation. They also walked the red carpet together at the premiere of Jackass. His name is Dom Fenison, and he's a Licensed Real Estate Agent, Model, and Record Producer. The couple has been together for a while now, even though they love to keep their relationship private, sharing only titbits occasionally.

