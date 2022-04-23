Chanel West Coast Returns To Cheerleading

It's festival season, and Chanel West Coast is fully immersed from Coachella to Revolve. The recording artist didn't just attend both popping events. She dressed in Summer-ready outfits baring her toned abs and thick thighs and revealed a mystery man she called her forever, sending the internet into a frenzy trying to piece the puzzle together.

Her confidence in wearing body-revealing outfits stemmed from the work she put into exercising. She started during the compulsory lockdown of the pandemic in 2020 and hasn't looked back since.

Check out her workout routine below.