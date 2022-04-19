Inside Katy Perry's Jaw-Dropping Beverly Hills Mansion

Katy Perry is moving from one ritzy enclave to another. The 37-year-old singer and American Idol judge is leaving the star-studded neighborhood of Hidden Valley in Beverly Hills for another celeb-favorite community, Montecito, and she has listed her impressive mansion for almost $19.5 million.
For the steep price, the buyer will get a “contemporary regency style” mansion, per Hilton & Hyland’s listing, surrounded by trees on more than an acre of land. The property sits behind a pair of imposing gates leading to a wooded driveway a quarter of a mile long, and includes an infinity pool and enough parking space for “dozens of cars.”
