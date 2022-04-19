Inside Katy Perry's Jaw-Dropping Beverly Hills Mansion

The home is located in a guarded community favored by Hollywood A-listers, including Jennifer Lawrence, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, and Adele (who owns not only one but three properties in the area!), according to Dirt. In the past, famous celebs like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, and Nicole Richie and Joel Madden also called it home but have since left.

Now Perry and Bloom are moving out as well in favor of Montecito, which is near Santa Barbara. A source told People, “Katy grew up in Santa Barbara and always loved it there. Orlando has come to love it as well. He always enjoyed Malibu, but finds Montecito even better since it's much more private.”

The source added, “They agree that raising their little girl in Montecito will be amazing. They were looking for a house for a while before they put in an offer. They are very excited about their new house. It comes with a lot of history and a gorgeous ocean view.”