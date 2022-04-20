Hailey Langland In Bikini Enjoys Surf Day

Entertainment
Like many Winter Games Olympians, Hailey Langland also loves to surf in her off-season because the sport is similar to snowboarding (and skateboarding). The athlete spends summertime on the beach, at a lake, and even cliff-jumping into waterfall springs. She spent her 19th birthday, and subsequent birthdays with some of her closest friends including Red Gerard, her boyfriend, and they surfed all day like the cast of Baywatch. She even joked about joining the cast.

Flaunting Her Surfing Skills And Toned Body

Hailey showed off her toned upper body in a selfie shot featuring her in a laying down position on her board, while she stayed afloat in the water ready to catch the next big wave. She wore a black bikini consisting of a triangle top and V-shaped bottom while her simple silver necklace with a disk pendant nested at the center of her chest. As the birthday girl beamed into the camera's lens, her friend in the background threw up two rockstar signs.

Entertainment

Back In The Hood

The athlete shared a more visible picture showing her full body length sitting pretty against the jet-black bikini. She held her giant surfboard across her back while her wet black hair fell to her back.

Hailey shared more jokes with her followers saying she returned to the hood when she went home the following year.

"Feels good to be back in Hood. :) thanks for the pic @_juliamarino ❤️," she wrote thanking the snowboarder who also loves surfing for the pictures.

Retreat With Her Friends

Last year, she continued her tradition of visiting the beach with her friends on her birthday. There's no word yet on how Hailey plans to spend this year's celebration since she went ghost on social media at the end of last month. Her last post revealed that the 21-year-old was on a snowboarding retreat with her boyfriend and some of her colleagues. She went there at the beginning of the month and shared her experience on her Instagram feed and story before starving her over 100,000 audiences of content.

Looking To Improve

The retreat is supposed to reenergize her for the next phase in her career after delivering an impressive performance at the just-concluded Olympics Winter Games. She congratulated her friend Marino on clinching Team USA's first medal of the season and breaking the jinx of disqualifications and failed attempts. Although she didn't finish with any medal, Hailey hopes to do better in the next competition.

